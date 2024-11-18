Head coach Scott Arniel said Monday that Stanley (undisclosed) will travel with the Jets for their upcoming road trip, which begins Friday in Pittsburgh, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

Stanley has been on injured reserve for nearly a week, but it's encouraging that he'll be with the Jets for their upcoming six-game road trip that runs through Dec. 1. However, Arniel specified Monday that Stanley isn't expected to get back on the ice for another four or five days, so he could have to wait until mid-to-late next week before he's in the mix to return to game action.