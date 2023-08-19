Stanley inked a one-year, $1million contract with Winnipeg on Saturday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Stanley played in only 19 games with the Jets last season, scoring once and adding two assists. Stanley missed 18 games early in the season with a foot injury and then sat out another 22 contests in the middle of the season with a lower-body injury. Stanley had trouble remaining in the lineup the rest of the season as he was a healthy scratch on 22 occasions. Stanley will likely be a sixth or seventh defenseman for the Jets in 2023-24.