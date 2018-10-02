Jets' Logan Stanley: To start out in AHL
Stanley (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.
Stanley was limited in the preseason, but the 2016 first-round (18th overall) pick should be able to get back to 100 percent and continue developing in the minor leagues. The Jets are known for their imposing forwards, so it's no surprise to see that they're grooming a 6-foot-7, 227-pounder in Stanley, who has quite the fitting name for a hockey player.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...