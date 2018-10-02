Stanley (undisclosed) was reassigned to AHL Manitoba on Tuesday.

Stanley was limited in the preseason, but the 2016 first-round (18th overall) pick should be able to get back to 100 percent and continue developing in the minor leagues. The Jets are known for their imposing forwards, so it's no surprise to see that they're grooming a 6-foot-7, 227-pounder in Stanley, who has quite the fitting name for a hockey player.