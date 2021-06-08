Stanley scored twice, blocked three shots and added two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens in Game 4.

The Jets got all of their offense in a span of 3:49 during the second period, and it came from an unlikely source in Stanley. The rookie defenseman had just one goal and three assists in 37 regular-season games, mainly playing a third-pairing role. Despite his two-goal effort, the Jets' season came to an end. Stanley will likely compete to solidify his place in the lineup during training camp ahead of next season.