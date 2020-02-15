Sbisa recorded four hits in just under 14 minutes of ice time during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

The veteran blueliner had missed the prior three games with a lower-body injury. but Sbisa looked like his usual rugged self in his return, albeit in a smaller than normal workload. He has only two goals and 10 points through 43 games this season, but he provides more value in formats with a deeper mix of categories as he's added 88 hits and 71 blocked shots to his ledger.