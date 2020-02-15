Jets' Luca Sbisa: Eased back into lineup Friday
Sbisa recorded four hits in just under 14 minutes of ice time during Friday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.
The veteran blueliner had missed the prior three games with a lower-body injury. but Sbisa looked like his usual rugged self in his return, albeit in a smaller than normal workload. He has only two goals and 10 points through 43 games this season, but he provides more value in formats with a deeper mix of categories as he's added 88 hits and 71 blocked shots to his ledger.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.