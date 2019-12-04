Play

Sbisa left Tuesday's game versus the Stars with an undisclosed injury, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Sbisa was hit with Alexander Radulov's skate late in the third period. After the game, coach Paul Maurice had no update on Sbisa's condition, per Wiebe. The Jets have a rematch against the Stars on Thursday -- an update on Sbisa's availability for that contest should surface in the coming days.

