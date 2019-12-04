Jets' Luca Sbisa: Exits late in third period
Sbisa left Tuesday's game versus the Stars with an undisclosed injury, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Sbisa was hit with Alexander Radulov's skate late in the third period. After the game, coach Paul Maurice had no update on Sbisa's condition, per Wiebe. The Jets have a rematch against the Stars on Thursday -- an update on Sbisa's availability for that contest should surface in the coming days.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.