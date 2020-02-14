Play

Sbisa (lower body) is set to play in Friday's matchup with San Jose, Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Sbisa missed the previous three games due to his lower-body issue but appears ready to go Friday. With Tucker Poolman (lower body) also slated to return to the lineup, both Anthony Bitetto and Sami Niku could find themselves relegated to the press box.

