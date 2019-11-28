Jets' Luca Sbisa: Manages assist Wednesday
Sbisa produced an assist and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.
Sbisa had the secondary helper on David Gustafsson's tally in the first period. Sbisa has produced an unlikely scoring burst with three points in his last five games. That accounts for all of his offense this year, to go with 24 hits and 21 blocked shots through 13 outings.
