Jets' Luca Sbisa: Missing from scoresheet
Sbisa failed to record a single shot, block or hit against Dallas on Sunday.
Sbisa logged just 15:34 of ice time, but the fact that he had just a minus-1 rating to show for it won't increase his chances of staying in the lineup. The veteran will face challenges from both Carl Dahlstrom and Anthony Bitetto for a spot on the blue line and will need to show the coaching staff something soon to avoid being relegated to the press box.
