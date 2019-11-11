Sbisa failed to record a single shot, block or hit against Dallas on Sunday.

Sbisa logged just 15:34 of ice time, but the fact that he had just a minus-1 rating to show for it won't increase his chances of staying in the lineup. The veteran will face challenges from both Carl Dahlstrom and Anthony Bitetto for a spot on the blue line and will need to show the coaching staff something soon to avoid being relegated to the press box.