Sbisa scored his first goal of the year and had two shots in a 5-3 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Sbisa scored with 4:46 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3 after the Jets had trailed 3-0. It was the first goal in 11 games this season for the 29-year-old, who is in his first season with the Jets. Sbisa hasn't collected more than 14 points in a season since 2011-12, so look elsewhere for fantasy help.