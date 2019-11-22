Jets' Luca Sbisa: Nets first of season
Sbisa scored his first goal of the year and had two shots in a 5-3 loss to Dallas on Thursday.
Sbisa scored with 4:46 left in the third period to tie the game at 3-3 after the Jets had trailed 3-0. It was the first goal in 11 games this season for the 29-year-old, who is in his first season with the Jets. Sbisa hasn't collected more than 14 points in a season since 2011-12, so look elsewhere for fantasy help.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.