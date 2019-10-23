Jets' Luca Sbisa: Picked up off waivers
The Jets claimed Sbisa off waivers from the Ducks on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Sbisa was cut from his PTO with the Islanders before the season began, and he was struggling to find a place in the NHL. The Ducks took a flier on him and immediately waived him with the intention of assignment to AHL San Diego. However, the Jets stood in the way, scooping him up to act as their seventh defensemen in case Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) misses additional time. Sbisa's place on the team appears to have an expiration date, which will likely come to fruition whenever Poolman and/or Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) are ready to go.
