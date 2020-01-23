Sbisa produced two helpers, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Sbisa had a hand in goals by Mason Appleton and Kyle Connor in the first period. The 29-year-old blueliner is up to 10 points, 48 shots on goal, 78 hits and 65 blocked shots in 38 contests. Sbisa has three assists in his last three games, but that's an unusually productive run for the typically defense-first blueliner.