Sbisa signed a one-year, $800,000 deal with the Jets on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Sbisa suited up in 44 games with the Jets last season, scoring a pair of goals and 10 points. The 30-year-old blueliner was dealing with an upper-body injury before the league's shutdown but he was a healthy scratch for all four of Winnipeg's postseason games.