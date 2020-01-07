Jets' Luca Sbisa: Records three shots in win
Sbisa registered three shots, three hits and two PIM in 20:51 of ice time against Montreal on Monday.
Sbisa is far from an offensive powerhouse, he has topped the 20-point mark just once in his career. The Italian is currently stuck in a seven-game pointless streak and hasn't scored a goal in his last 10 appearances. Considering his limited offensive upside, the 29-year-old should be considered a low-end fantasy option, even in formats that value hits and blocks.
