Sbisa (lower body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Sbisa will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Considering the blueliner is stuck in a 21-game goal drought, during which he registered just four helpers, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive production once cleared to play.

