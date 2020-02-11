Jets' Luca Sbisa: Ruled out Tuesday
Sbisa (lower body) will miss Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.
Sbisa will be on the shelf for his third straight game due to his lower-body issue. Considering the blueliner is stuck in a 21-game goal drought, during which he registered just four helpers, fantasy owners probably shouldn't be banking on him for offensive production once cleared to play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.