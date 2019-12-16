Sbisa scored a goal on one shot against the Flyers on Sunday.

Sbisa brought a nine-game goal drought to a close with his tally. Since joining the Jets off waivers in October, the blueliner notched two goals, four helpers and 43 hits while averaging 17:53 of ice time. Not exactly an offensive force, the Italian could still reach the 20-point mark for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign.