Jets' Luca Sbisa: Set to play Thursday
Sbisa (undisclosed) missed Wednesday's practice session, but is expected to suit up versus Dallas on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Sbisa was injured late in the third period against Dallas on Tuesday, but will join the team on the reverse trip to Big D. The Italian notched one goal and three assists in his previous eight games while averaging 18:25 of ice time. With Dmitry Kulikov (upper body) out long term, Sbisa should see the most significant uptick in ice time.
