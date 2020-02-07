Jets' Luca Sbisa: Sidelined Saturday
Sbisa (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Senators on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Sbisa has been a mainstay in the Jets' lineup since being claimed off waivers by the club. In 42 outings, the blueliner has notched two goals, eight helpers and 49 shots while averaging 18:06 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, the Italian likely won't provide more than mid-range fantasy value, at best.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.