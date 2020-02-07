Sbisa (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Senators on Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Sbisa has been a mainstay in the Jets' lineup since being claimed off waivers by the club. In 42 outings, the blueliner has notched two goals, eight helpers and 49 shots while averaging 18:06 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, the Italian likely won't provide more than mid-range fantasy value, at best.