Jets' Luca Sbisa: Slings helper Sunday
Sbisa notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.
Sbisa snapped an 11-game drought with the helper. The defense-first blueliner has eight points, 72 hits, 63 blocked shots and 47 shots on goal in 36 games, which isn't enough production for most fantasy owners to consider.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.