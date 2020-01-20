Play

Sbisa notched an assist, five hits and two blocked shots in Sunday 5-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Sbisa snapped an 11-game drought with the helper. The defense-first blueliner has eight points, 72 hits, 63 blocked shots and 47 shots on goal in 36 games, which isn't enough production for most fantasy owners to consider.

More News
Our Latest Stories