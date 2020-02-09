Jets' Luca Sbisa: Still dealing with injury
Sbisa (lower body) isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.
Sbisa missed Saturday's game against Ottawa, and with the team rolling with the same lineup, he's set to miss more time. The 30-year-old suffered the injury in Thursday's game against St. Louis, blocking a shot in the leg, and his timetable to return has yet to been clarified. Anthony Bitetto and Nathan Beaulieu will continue to operate as the team's third defensive pair for Sunday's contest.
