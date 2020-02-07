Jets' Luca Sbisa: Suffers injury Thursday
Sbisa (lower body) won't return to Thursday's game against the Blues.
Sbisa suffered the injury when he stuck his leg out to block a David Perron shot in the second period. The blueliner struggled to put weight on his leg, suggesting some severity of the injury. Expect the team to update Sbisa's status ahead of Saturday's clash with Ottawa.
