Green suffered an upper-body injury in Monday's Young Stars Classic, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 reports.

Green was selected by the Jets in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft and spent last season in juniors with Sherbrooke of the QMJHL. The defender put up three goals and 19 assists in 33 contests before joining AHL Manitoba for four games at the end of the year. The 19-year-old was unlikely to land a spot on the 23-man roster in 2017-18, so this injury shouldn't impact too many fantasy owners.