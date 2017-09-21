Green (upper body) was sent back to QMJHL Sherbrooke on Thursday.

While it's good news for fantasy owners that Green is healthy -- a requirement of being sent down -- the bad news is they will have to wait another year before the defenseman gets a shot at the 23-man roster. In 60 outings in the QMJHL last year, the 19-year-old tallied five goals and 32 helpers, occasionally showing the ability to jump into the play and contribute offensively.