Jets' Luke Green: Returns to juniors
Green (upper body) was sent back to QMJHL Sherbrooke on Thursday.
While it's good news for fantasy owners that Green is healthy -- a requirement of being sent down -- the bad news is they will have to wait another year before the defenseman gets a shot at the 23-man roster. In 60 outings in the QMJHL last year, the 19-year-old tallied five goals and 32 helpers, occasionally showing the ability to jump into the play and contribute offensively.
