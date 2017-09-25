Play

Green inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Winnipeg on Monday.

Green has already been sent back to his junior team, QMJHL Sherbrooke, where he will play during the 2017-18 campaign. Given the plethora of young talent the Jets have on the blue line, the 19-year-old may have to wait a few years before he gets a chance to make his NHL debut.

