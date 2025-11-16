Schenn notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Schenn has been in the lineup more often than not this year, but he's not a full-time option on the Jets' blue line. He may get more consistent minutes while Haydn Fleury (concussion) is on injured reserve. Schenn's helper Saturday was his first point this season to go with 11 shots on net, 12 PIM, 29 hits and 18 blocked shots over 14 appearances. The 36-year-old will offer far more in physicality than he will in offense.