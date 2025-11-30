Schenn logged two assists, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

Schenn had been a healthy scratch for the previous three games even with Neal Pionk (lower body) and Haydn Fleury (concussion) sidelined. The Jets opted to put Schenn in against his former team, and he delivered his best game of the season, assisting on tallies by Nino Niederreiter and Kyle Connor. Through 17 appearances, Schenn has four helpers -- all of which have come in his last four games. He's added 14 shots on net, 39 hits, 23 blocked shots, 12 PIM and a minus-3 rating. Schenn will compete with Elias Salomonsson for playing time until the Jets' blue line gets healthier.