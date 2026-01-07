Schenn scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Schenn has been battling with Colin Miller for a third-pairing role for much of the season, though Schenn is getting the majority of the playing time. The 36-year-old defenseman had gone 10 games without a point entering Tuesday before scoring at 12:04 of the second period. He's now at five points, 23 shots on net, 21 PIM, 80 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 28 appearances.