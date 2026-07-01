Jets' Mario Ferraro: Heading to Winnipeg

Ferraro signed a three-year, $12 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Ferraro will bolster the Jets' blue line in a big way as a shutdown defender. The 27-year-old put up career highs in goals (seven) and points (23) in 82 regular-season games with the Sharks in 2025-26. He's also logged at least 125 blocked shots in five straight years and at least 120 hits in each of his seven campaigns. Keep an eye on Ferraro in banger leagues, as he should be a candidate for top-four minutes in Winnipeg.