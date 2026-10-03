Ferraro scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Ferraro opened his Winnipeg tenure on the third pairing, logging 17:58 of ice time. The goal was a nice touch, but the 28-year-old defenseman is primarily valued for his shutdown skills, not his offense. He is coming off a career-best 23-point campaign in 82 regular-season games with the Sharks in 2025-26. Ferraro has also topped 120 hits in all seven of his NHL seasons, and he's logged at least 150 blocks in three of the last five campaigns. That production will give him some value in banger leagues.