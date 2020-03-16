Jets' Mark Letestu: Back from conditioning
Letestu (illness) returned from his conditioning assignment with AHL Manitoba on Monday.
Letestu has been out since October after being diagnosed with Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart. Depending on when the NHL season resumes, the 35-year-old forward may be ready to join the team for their next contest. He was held without a point in his first seven games this season.
