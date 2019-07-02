Jets' Mark Letestu: Earns one-year deal
Letestu signed a one-year, two-way contract with Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Letestu only played in two NHL games last season, spending the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Cleveland. It was the first time the veteran appeared in an AHL contest since 2009-10, but he performed well with 21 goals and 29 assists. Following the departure of Kevin Hayes, the Jets find themselves relatively thin down the middle, which could open the door for Letestu to be a regular in the lineup in a bottom-six role.
