Jets' Mark Letestu: Facing six month absence
Letestu has been diagnosed with Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, and will be out for six months, Rick Ralph of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.
At this point, the earliest Letestu might be eligible to return would be May, so the Jets would need to go on a deep run in order to give him time to return to action. The veteran center was brought in to be a stabilizing force on the fourth line and to serve as a penalty killer. Instead, Winnipeg will need to plug holes with AHL players, unless it wants to make a move ahead of the trade deadline.
