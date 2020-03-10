Jets' Mark Letestu: Headed out on assignment
Letestu (illness) was activated off injured reserve and sent down to AHL Manitoba on a conditioning assignment Monday.
While this is certainly a step in the right direction, Letestu should still be considered out indefinitely. Even after a few games in the minors, the Alberta native is far from a lock for the lineup with the Jets, though Nick Shore figures to be the most likely candidate relegated to the press box.
