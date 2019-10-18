Jets' Mark Letestu: Lands on IR
The Jets have placed Letestu on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Letestu was deemed day-to-day earlier in the week, so there's a good chance the veteran pivot will be back sooner rather than later. His placement on injured reserve rules Letestu out through at least Sunday's game against the Oilers at a minimum, though there's no guaranteed return date for him at this point.
