Scheifele (leg) was deemed unfit to practice for Thursday's game-day skate.

While the Jets' haven't officially ruled Scheifele out for Thursday's Game 4 clash with Calgary, the fact that he wasn't able to take part in the morning skate doesn't bode well for a return to action. If the world-class center remains unavailable versus the Flames, Andrew Copp figures to continue playing on the top line with Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler.