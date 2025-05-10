Scheifele logged an assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Scheifele has opened the second round with two points, 10 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over two contests. He helped out on a Nikolaj Ehlers tally in the first period of Friday's game. Overall, Scheifele has contributed three goals, five helpers, 16 shots, 10 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating over seven playoff outings. He doesn't look rusty after missing the last two games of the first round due to an upper-body injury.