Scheifele scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Scheifele struck at 19:09 of the second period to put the Jets ahead 3-1. A Neal Pionk shot generated a rebound that Scheifele deposited behind Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom. The 27-year-old center has racked up five goals and 14 points through 11 contests this season in a top-line role that should keep the offense flowing regularly.