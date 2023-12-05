Scheifele logged a pair of helpers in Monday's 2-1 win over Carolina.

Scheifele was involved in both Winnipeg goals Monday, setting up Kyle Connor's opening tally with a stretch pass before logging the primary assist on Nikolaj Ehlers' goal in the second period. The 30-year-old Scheifele continues to provide consistent offensive production, tallying 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in his last 16 games. Overall, he's up to eight goals and 27 points through 24 games this season.