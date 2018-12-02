Jets' Mark Scheifele: Among elite down the middle
Scheifele scored twice Saturday, including the winner in overtime, in a 4-3 victory over the Devils. The goals stretched his point streak to four games and eight points (four goals, four assists).
He's tied with Gabriel Landeskog for 10th on the NHL goal list (15 snipes). And he's just outside the top-10 in points. Scheifele is part of the elite wave of young pivots. He'll never come out of your lineup.
