Jets' Mark Scheifele: Another big performance
Scheifele notched three assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The center now has back-to-back three-point performances, giving him 75 points (32 goals, 43 helpers) through 65 games. Scheifele is rapidly closing in on career-best scoring numbers, and the 25-year-old figures to stay hot down the stretch with the Jets trying to hang onto the top spot in the Central Division.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...