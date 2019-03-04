Jets' Mark Scheifele: Another big performance

Scheifele notched three assists in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

The center now has back-to-back three-point performances, giving him 75 points (32 goals, 43 helpers) through 65 games. Scheifele is rapidly closing in on career-best scoring numbers, and the 25-year-old figures to stay hot down the stretch with the Jets trying to hang onto the top spot in the Central Division.