Jets' Mark Scheifele: Another game-winner Sunday
Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 win over the Stars on Sunday.
The 26-year-old has seven goals on the season and three of them have been game-winners, including his last two. Scheifele is up to 17 points through 18 games as he looks to maintain a point-a-game pace for the fourth straight campaign.
