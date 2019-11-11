Play

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Another game-winner Sunday

Scheifele scored 21 seconds into overtime to give the Jets a 3-2 win over the Stars on Sunday.

The 26-year-old has seven goals on the season and three of them have been game-winners, including his last two. Scheifele is up to 17 points through 18 games as he looks to maintain a point-a-game pace for the fourth straight campaign.

