Scheifele collected a goal and an assist and was plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over Ottawa. He also won 11 of 13 faceoffs (84.6 percent).

Scheifele extended the Jets' lead to 2-0 with a tap-in goal just over four minutes into the second period. He also drew an assist in the latter stages of the second period when he sprung Blake Wheeler on the doorstep to make it 4-0. It was the second straight two-point game for Scheifele, who has two goals and three assists through four games.