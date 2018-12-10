Jets' Mark Scheifele: Assist machine

Scheifele was buzzing Sunday, picking up three assists in a 7-1 win over the Flyers.

Scheifele was able to tally assists at even strength, on the power play, and with his team down a man. The three helpers give him 19 for the year, to go along with 16 goals. In the middle of what's been a career season, there's not much more that needs to be said about Scheifele's performance to this point. He's been a dominant force all season long.