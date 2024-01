Scheifele supplied an assist in Friday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Scheifele has a helper in each of the last two contests after going four games without a point. He's lacked a finishing touch lately, going seven games without a goal. The 30-year-old center is at no risk of losing his top-six spot as one of the Jets' most important forwards. For the season, he's produced 12 goals, 26 helpers, 88 shots on net, 26 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-14 rating through 38 appearances.