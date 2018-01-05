Jets' Mark Scheifele: Avoids surgery

Scheifele will not require surgery to overcome his upper-body ailment, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Coach Paul Maurice referred to Scheifele as "a quick healer," which could bode well for him returning closer to the six-week mark -- rather than eight. The Jets have gone 2-0-1 with the Ontario native out of the lineup, as Blake Wheeler -- who has slotted into the first-line center role and put up four goals in the three games Scheifele missed. Regardless of how well his replacement might perform, there should be little doubt that the 24-year-old will resume anchoring the middle of the No. 1 line once given the all-clear to return.