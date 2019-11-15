Jets' Mark Scheifele: Back on familiar pace

Scheifele recorded a goal and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 win over Florida.

Scheifele has goals in four of the last six games, but this was his first multi-point effort since Oct. 15. All told, Scheifele's giving fantasy owners just what they expected. With eight goals and 12 assists through 20 games, he's on pace to maintain a point-per-game pace or better for the fourth consecutive campaign.