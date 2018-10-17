Jets' Mark Scheifele: Back on scoresheet
Scheifele scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.
It should've been the sealer for the Jets, as Scheifele's rebound goal 62 seconds into the third frame extended their lead to 4-1. However, Connor McDavid fueled a third period comeback for the ages to ruin their party. It was Scheifele's only point in the last three games as he tries following up a point-per-game, 2017-18 season.
