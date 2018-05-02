Jets' Mark Scheifele: Bags two apples in Game 3
Scheifele dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.
Both of Scheifele's helpers came in the last five minutes on goals scored by Blake Wheeler. The first one broke a 4-4 tie on the power play with 4:59 remaining while the second was an empty-netter to make it 6-4 in the final minute. Scheifele's building a solid case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs with eight goals and four assists through eight games. Winnipeg's 6-2 in those contests, having built up a 2-1 lead in this series after eliminating Minnesota by a 4-1 margin in the conference quarterfinals.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...