Jets' Mark Scheifele: Bags two apples in Game 3

Scheifele dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.

Both of Scheifele's helpers came in the last five minutes on goals scored by Blake Wheeler. The first one broke a 4-4 tie on the power play with 4:59 remaining while the second was an empty-netter to make it 6-4 in the final minute. Scheifele's building a solid case for the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the playoffs with eight goals and four assists through eight games. Winnipeg's 6-2 in those contests, having built up a 2-1 lead in this series after eliminating Minnesota by a 4-1 margin in the conference quarterfinals.