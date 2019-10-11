Jets' Mark Scheifele: Bags two more helpers
Scheifele recorded a pair of assists in a 5-2 win over the Wild on Thursday.
His two helpers in Thursday's win give Scheifele seven in five games and bring him up to eight points total for the season. He's certainly been starved for goals in the early going, but the 26-year-old has still found a way to contribute despite that, collecting points in all but one game to begin the 2019-20 campaign.
