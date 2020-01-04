Jets' Mark Scheifele: Beast mode continues
Scheifele scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota. Both came on the power play.
Scheifele is on a career pace -- he already has 20 goals and 28 assists in just 42 games. He's on a three-game, eight-point streak that includes a three-game goal run. And he's been especially potent since the start of last month. In 15 games, Scheifele has been held off the score sheet just twice, accumulating 11 goals and 13 assists. Twelve of those 24 points have come with the man advantage. Scheifele has become the beast we have always expected. You know what to do.
